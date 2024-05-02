NBC news anchor suffers VAXX poison induced "EMERGENCY SURGERY"

She thanked God for a poison injection. Undoubtedly received multiple boosters. Hope she recovers.

###

https://twitter.com/tulloch1978/status/1785633180713631927

Hello Dave @tulloch1978 "Heidi Voight, Morning Anchor NBC Connecticut, is recovering from a recent health scare that required a stay in the hospital. "Everyone has their own reason, this is mine. For all we’ve lost & all we’ve missed. Thank God, thank science #fullyvaccinated"

###

Heidi Voight

"Everyone has their own reason, this is mine.

For all we’ve lost and all we’ve missed. Thank God, thank science. ❤️"

April 4, 2021

https://www.facebookDOTcom/watch/?v=2859641910971136

###

Heidi Voight

"Mama’s turn for healing hugs ❤️

Hi, friends. Some of you have noticed I’ve been off air the last couple weeks. I’m okay - but had a bit of a scare and some unexpected surgery I’m now recovering from. A normal Saturday morning at home with my girls changed very quickly. I’m glad I listened to my body, told my husband, “something’s not right,” and let him take me to the ER. After four days in critical care and a trip to the OR, I finally started feeling better, and I am so grateful to all the doctors, nurses and staff for their compassionate care and determination in figuring out what was causing my symptoms.

The last time we were all in this hospital, I was holding my babies through a 45 day NICU stay. At that time, it was the hardest and scariest thing I’d ever experienced in my life… until this past year. Since losing my mother, I’ve learned so much about grief, trauma and mental health. But this latest bump in the road has also taught me that “the body keeps score.”

It’s a humbling and eye-opening reminder that the older we get, and the bigger life’s challenges get, we have to be increasingly intentional when it comes to wellness, inside and out - mentally, physically, spiritually - not just for our selves but for our loved ones who depend on us.

I’m so thankful to be home and on the upswing, and I’ll see you all again soon."

April 5, 2024

https://www.facebookDOTcom/photo?fbid=961237235357964&set=a.196418008506561

###

Howlin' Wolf "Smokestack Lightning" Live 1964 (Reelin' In The Years Archives)

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=HTDjD_UdJYs

###

Mirrored - bootcamp





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/