GLENN BECK | THIS is the Biden scandal with China they’re TRYING TO HIDE

#BidenCrimeFamily
There’s a reason why the far-left will stop at nothing to go after President Trump: It’s all a distraction.
There’s several failures, missteps, policy decisions, and SCANDALS the Biden Administration would like to keep hidden, and in this clip, Glenn exposes just one of them.
He explains the beyond-suspicious business dealings Hunter Biden — and possibly Joe, too — have had with the Chinese energy company CEFC. Is President Biden helping to make DEALS with China — one of our ENEMIES?!
