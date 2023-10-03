Economy exposed: Spending is root cause of economic woes

97 views • 10/03/2023

Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:

The fifth and final day of the financial investigation into the U.S. government, we look at slashing the deficit and fixing the problems caused to us by the government.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.