Iain Davis: Yes the Chinese Social Credit System Exists & Yes It's Operating in the West!

Iain Davis discusses the Chinese social credit system and how in fact it is global and already operating in the West under a different guise. The key to the system is Digital Identity that links to biometric data (e.g. facial recognition, iris scan, DNA) which will be used to access or deny access to a variety of public and private services. The Chinese government has given a name to this system which is social credit. The intention behind it is population control and social engineering using reward and punishment. By and large the Chinese look favorably upon this system. We have the same thing in the West, except that we don't call it "social credit system". This tyranny is being patchworked together in the West via separate legislation (e.g. Online Safety Bill) that once in place will function exactly as the system in China. Western governments and their apparatchiks attempting to blame China are diverting attention and blame away from the tyranny they are building at home. The Western elite are fully onboard with the multipolar order.





About Iain Davis

Iain Davis is an independent investigative journalist, blogger and author from Portsmouth in the UK. His focus is upon widening readers awareness of evidence that is not commonly reported by the so-called mainstream media. Through his writing he hopes to encourage the questioning of authority and to stimulate public debate. A frequent contributor to the UK Column, Iain's work has been featured by the Corbett Report, the OffGuardian, Lew-Rockwell, Zero Hedge and other independent news outlets.





