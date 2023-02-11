Dangerous Video Deleted by Youtube: 911 Aerodynamics Impossible Speed, Air Density, Drag, Air Resistance, Aeronautics & Nazi Templars

This is an old video of mine from 12 years ago, that vanished, when Fucktube deleted my entire channel; I analysed the aeronautics, the drag, air density and air resistance of the 911 airplanes, about which no one has ever made a video. The solid and irrefutable proofs in this video are of scientific nature, that no one can deny, that it is technically impossible, that the airplanes we all saw slamming into the World Trade Center in 2001 were real airplanes, which the aerodynamics of a huge commercial airliner won't allow to happen under no given circumstances. Let's say, that 12 years ago I presented you the ultimate proofs of the 911 lie, but unfortunately soon after the publication of my video, they had my entire channel with 350 videos disappear, and I ended up in a SwiSS High Security Torture detention centre for the next 5 and half years.

