The Jig Is Up

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Redpills: Debility vs. Disability
* What if the Biden cover-up was by design — orchestrated to protect not the [p]resident, but to enable a radical agenda?
* An absent [p]resident meant others had control of the reins.
* [Bidan] was a mess, but his policies were a coherent wish list for the woke.
* The freaks running the show knew exactly what they were doing.
* Their decisions were horrible and destructive, but they were also deliberate.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Gutfeld! (20 May 2025)