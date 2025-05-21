The Jig Is Up

Redpills: Debility vs. Disability

* What if the Biden cover-up was by design — orchestrated to protect not the [p]resident, but to enable a radical agenda?

* An absent [p]resident meant others had control of the reins.

* [Bidan] was a mess, but his policies were a coherent wish list for the woke.

* The freaks running the show knew exactly what they were doing.

* Their decisions were horrible and destructive, but they were also deliberate.





The full segment is linked below.





