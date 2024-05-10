BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THERE IS NO PEACE WITHOUT JUSTICE / THIS IS HOW WE ATTACK EVIL AND WIN
A Warrior Calls
A Warrior Calls
2347 followers
113 views • 12 months ago

Thursday, May 9th, 2024 Live Stream - Part 1

Christopher James once again shows the world the corruption and solution.

Extinction Level Event is underway FACT not some conspiracy crap

People better pull their heads out of their asses and wake up!

Evil is bearing down on all people worldwide

The solution has always been huge numbers gather at public courthouse and move court with evidence

Move claims and courts outside of criminal organization called the BAR

Legal does not apply to ANY man or woman or people.

Learn who you are and then all will understand the power to fight back against this evil.


The solution is the same worldwide... ignorance remains the enemy.

To support your health like never before and Christopher James please buy MasterPeace from...

Bit.ly/awcmasterpeace


To address the EMF mitigation we are all being bombarded with FLFE.net is the game changer also


FLFE links:

Free Trial: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/TryFLFEfree/ChristopherJames/

Main Website: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/flfemain/ChristopherJames/

Evidence: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/ev/ChristopherJames/


Christopher James' website www.awarriorcalls.com


www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams - EVERY Thurs 8pm EST


www.bit.ly/awcevidence: VERIFIED GLOBAL EVIDENCE COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is and has ALWAYS BEEN a LIE


www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!

email: [email protected]


Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.


Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream


Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?."

Keywords
corruptionlovevaccinationsfreeman5gknowledgetruthfederal reservepolicecommon lawnwojusticefraudrespecthidden truthchildtraffickingmalfeasanceprosecutionjudgeslawyerssolutionstrespasscentral banksa warrior callscourt filings
