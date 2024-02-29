© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RT
Feb 29, 2024
Israeli attacks have either damaged or destroyed up to 80% of the civilian infrastructure in Gaza, the World Health Organization says. We hear from Shadi Abdelrahman, a political analyst from Gaza, whose home was destroyed by an IDF strike.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: https://t.me/rtnews
Follow us on X: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4gcnbk-80-of-buildings-in-gaza-destroyed-who.html