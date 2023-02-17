BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE SAME DEMON CLOUD THAT APPEARED OVER TURKEY BEFORE THE HAARPQUAKE JUST APPEARED OVER ARGENTINA
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
372 views • 02/17/2023

Where will the next big earthquake be.? The cloud, which was shown by various residents in Turkey appeared a few days before the earthquake, startled everyone with it's strange shape and color.It was even scarier just a few days later, when the extremely strong earthquake struck Turkey and Syria.


Now, however, the same infinitely unusual cloud appears on the other side of the world, in Argentina.

This is very strange, such clouds do not appear in the sky, the probability of them happening is one in a billion.


So now we are seeing a second one... what is next ?


Shared from and subscribe to:

99percent

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RQ9un8QqOkYD/

vaccineshoaxbiblecommunismpropagandaaigenocidenwo1984mark of the beastagenda 21quarantinedays of noahmasksmsm lieslockdownscovidplandemiccurfewsthe great reset
