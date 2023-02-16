Vinyl Chloride breaks down into carbon-14..if there's a cloud cruising across the country, it's a radioactive cloud if it's carbon 14 which according to pub medi, it is. That's will contaminate almost everything..carbon 14 is uploaded by plants 100%.. all this right over the Amish homelands. This will relocate thw Amish most likely... contaminated land doesn't exactly fit into the Amish POV. Was this am attack on them? I mean, I know that's not all it was but but was part of this to destroy the fertile Amish farmlands? And declare contaminated food and crops? This is SERIOUSLY multifaceted folks. This is a BIG HIT. this contamination of the Mississippi River thru Ohio River tributary is HUGE... lots going on here yall. What's up with this possible terrorist attack happening in a town in the USA named after a place in the world that terrorist attacks are quite common... weird yall. Just ... and then the movie? Guys, the movie tells you they did this on purpose. This hit all kinds of marks... hit meeeee [email protected]