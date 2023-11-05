BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
My Get Home Bag 2023 | Survival Prepper
Local Prepper
Local Prepper
95 views • 11/05/2023

Having a get home bag in your car is essential for emergency preparedness. In unforeseen situations like car breakdowns or natural disasters, this well-equipped bag can provide you with the necessary supplies, such as food, water, first aid items, and tools, to ensure your safety and comfort until you reach home or find help. It serves as a valuable contingency plan, offering peace of mind and practical assistance during unexpected and potentially challenging circumstances.

💥 Items from the video:
- Arrowhead 20 Liter Backpack  https://tinyurl.com/ydb9vpmy
- Water Bottle Sleeve  https://amzn.to/40mwHeZ
- ETA Water Bottle Filter  https://amzn.to/46XBh5T
- Single Wall Stainless Steel Water Bottle  https://amzn.to/3Qp1NxY
- Water Purification Tablets  https://amzn.to/3QrmObb
- Camping Spoon  https://amzn.to/47g6YqI
- Poly Braid Trap Line  https://tinyurl.com/58e8psde
- Ozark Trails Fixed Blade Knife  https://tinyurl.com/yvtnnafs
- UV5R Radio  https://amzn.to/471EJfG
- Flex Tape Antenna  https://amzn.to/3sqeAbe
- Headlamp  https://amzn.to/3MwTEq6
- Chem-lights  https://amzn.to/3Mrd9jN
- 3M Safety Glasses  https://amzn.to/3MwUXVP
- Compass  https://amzn.to/3skde1M
- Write in the Rain Pad  https://amzn.to/49qFYXh
- Sillcock Key  https://amzn.to/46WtGo3
- Mini Duct Tape  https://amzn.to/3MSDCqP
- Gerber Prybrid X  https://amzn.to/49ksWdZ
- Mini Multi-tool  https://amzn.to/3u3Lqzl
- Camp Towel  https://amzn.to/3so5hbZ
- Esbit Cubes  https://amzn.to/47bHH12
- Respirator  https://amzn.to/3SsipY0
- Sit pad  https://amzn.to/49fqeGy
- Pathfinder Bivvy  https://amzn.to/3u3LGhN
- Clothing Bag  https://amzn.to/47jDCHT

💥 Support the channel:
👉 Prepper Store  https://www.amazon.com/shop/localprepper
👉 Patreon  https://www.patreon.com/localprepper
👉 Buy Me A Coffee - https://www.buymeacoffee.com/localprepper   
👉 Link-Tree  https://linktr.ee/localprepper
👉 My Website  https://www.localprepper.net

💥 PrepStock 2024:
👉 https://www.prepstock.net/ 

💥 Free Discord:
👉 https://discord.gg/rwtcBncck3

👉 Snail mail:
P.O. Box 12
Onancock, VA 23417

❱❱❱ DISCLAIMER:
- The opinions stated in this video are my own.
- I have no sponsors... Yet.
- I AM AN AMAZON AFFIALITE and SOME links are AFFIALIATE LINKS also know as "Paid Links" where I make, what I think are, about two cents for every dollar you spend. It costs you nothing extra.

