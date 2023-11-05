My Get Home Bag 2023 | Survival Prepper

Having a get home bag in your car is essential for emergency preparedness. In unforeseen situations like car breakdowns or natural disasters, this well-equipped bag can provide you with the necessary supplies, such as food, water, first aid items, and tools, to ensure your safety and comfort until you reach home or find help. It serves as a valuable contingency plan, offering peace of mind and practical assistance during unexpected and potentially challenging circumstances.

💥 Items from the video:

- Arrowhead 20 Liter Backpack https://tinyurl.com/ydb9vpmy

- Water Bottle Sleeve https://amzn.to/40mwHeZ

- ETA Water Bottle Filter https://amzn.to/46XBh5T

- Single Wall Stainless Steel Water Bottle https://amzn.to/3Qp1NxY

- Water Purification Tablets https://amzn.to/3QrmObb

- Camping Spoon https://amzn.to/47g6YqI

- Poly Braid Trap Line https://tinyurl.com/58e8psde

- Ozark Trails Fixed Blade Knife https://tinyurl.com/yvtnnafs

- UV5R Radio https://amzn.to/471EJfG

- Flex Tape Antenna https://amzn.to/3sqeAbe

- Headlamp https://amzn.to/3MwTEq6

- Chem-lights https://amzn.to/3Mrd9jN

- 3M Safety Glasses https://amzn.to/3MwUXVP

- Compass https://amzn.to/3skde1M

- Write in the Rain Pad https://amzn.to/49qFYXh

- Sillcock Key https://amzn.to/46WtGo3

- Mini Duct Tape https://amzn.to/3MSDCqP

- Gerber Prybrid X https://amzn.to/49ksWdZ

- Mini Multi-tool https://amzn.to/3u3Lqzl

- Camp Towel https://amzn.to/3so5hbZ

- Esbit Cubes https://amzn.to/47bHH12

- Respirator https://amzn.to/3SsipY0

- Sit pad https://amzn.to/49fqeGy

- Pathfinder Bivvy https://amzn.to/3u3LGhN

- Clothing Bag https://amzn.to/47jDCHT

💥 Support the channel:

👉 Prepper Store https://www.amazon.com/shop/localprepper

👉 Patreon https://www.patreon.com/localprepper

👉 Buy Me A Coffee - https://www.buymeacoffee.com/localprepper

👉 Link-Tree https://linktr.ee/localprepper

👉 My Website https://www.localprepper.net

💥 PrepStock 2024:

👉 https://www.prepstock.net/

💥 Free Discord:

👉 https://discord.gg/rwtcBncck3

👉 Snail mail:

P.O. Box 12

Onancock, VA 23417

❱❱❱ DISCLAIMER:

- The opinions stated in this video are my own.

- I have no sponsors... Yet.

- I AM AN AMAZON AFFIALITE and SOME links are AFFIALIATE LINKS also know as "Paid Links" where I make, what I think are, about two cents for every dollar you spend. It costs you nothing extra.

#gethomebag #bugoutbag #survival #prepper #shtf #prepardness #offgrid ​#nuclearwar #war #economy #survival #prepper #shtf #prepardness #offgrid ​#conflicted #localprepper #wwiii #russia #china #ukraine #survival #prepper #shtf #prepardness #nuclear #martiallaw #wrol #prisoner