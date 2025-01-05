NWO: the Vatican's Jesuits are in charge of the CIA, the media & Hollywood

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DISCLAIMER: I do NOT support the work of the SDA interviewer. The sole purpose of the video is to listen to the witnessing of Karen Hudes, a former senior counsel at the World Bank.
Credits
to Apocalyptistajonah
and
RicoRozy
An excellent revelation from former senior counsel at the World Bank, Karen Hudes, on the evils and involvement of the Vatican’s Jesuits in world affairs including the CIA, the media and Hollywood.
"If
the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will
fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington