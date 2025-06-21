Please Support Our Sponsors!

How would a City-sized UFO affect the World and our Religions?

With L.A. Marzulli, Author, Lecturer, and Filmmaker

https://lamarzulli.net/

Like all things woke, the government and media have, for many years, covered up the UFO/ET issue, often ridiculing anyone with anything intelligent to say… or worse. It’s the same in Hollywood, too. ETs are largely portrayed as alien; nothing like you and I.

Yet, there is plenty of well-documented evidence (like from Freedom Hub guest Brit Elders, who shared the famous Billy Miers’ contactee case, where these ETs are not really “alien” at all. Some are almost indistinguishable from us, and word has it that many of these off-world, advanced humanoid races are heart-centered and benevolent, human-ish beings. So, why are we shown the opposite - like in the Hollywood blockbuster, “Independence Day”? In that movie city-sized UFOs arrive and start Armageddon.

This week’s guest may have some answers. L. A. Marzulli is an author, lecturer, and filmmaker. He has penned fourteen books, including The Nephilim Trilogy, which made the CBA ( the Association for Christian Retail) best-sellers list. Based on his work on the trilogy, L.A. received an honorary doctorate from his mentor Dr. I. D. E. Thomas, who was the Provost at Pacific International University. Speaking of religion, what would the arrival of UFOs the size of cities do to our organized churches?

Marzulli’s series of books, On the Trail of the Nephilim, are full-color, oversized volumes which reveal startling evidence of a massive cover-up of what he believes to be the remains of the Nephilim – giants who walked the earth and were mentioned in the Bible.

And L.A. teamed up with film producer Richard Shaw to create The Watchers, which grew into an eleven-episode series. “Watchers 7: UFO Physical Evidence” won both the “UFO Best Film” and “People’s Choice Award” at the UFO Congress in 2014.

Marzulli also created a “team” that obtained material for DNA testing from the enigmatic elongated skulls found in Peru. And he later toured Portugal, conducting extensive research and interviews, which resulted in the film Fatima: Miracle of the Sun or Harbinger of Deception?

L. A. Marzulli is a frank supernaturalist who lectures on the subjects of UFOs, Nephilim, and ancient prophetic texts. He presents his exhaustive research at conferences and churches, and on many popular media platforms.