X22 REPORT Ep. 3093a - Manufacturing Is Coming Back, The [CB]/[Biden] Fell For The Trap

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3093a - June 13, 2024
Manufacturing Is Coming Back, The [CB]/[Biden] Fell For The Trap
NYC is now making a move to raise the minimum wage for app food delivery, this in the end will not work, it is just a bandaid fix and it will backfire. It is being reported that inflation has gone down, but the people are seeing something different. The [WEF]/Biden don't realize they are bringing back manufacturing for the new people economy.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
http://x22gold.com
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)