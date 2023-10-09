Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force is executing statements in practice OF the Minister of Defense and methodically strike at the infrastructure of the Gaza Strip. Two days of escalation raised the stakes, so no more about "knocks on the roofs", houses are being demolished by bombs, and it is hardly possible to talk about selectivity here.

At first glance, the AOI has no obstacles to the complete destruction of the Gaza Strip: aviation dominates the air, there is no serious air defense in Palestine, and the enclave itself is small and represents a small strip of land measuring 35 by 5 km. So the Israeli Air Force may well "hammer Gaza into the Stone Age".

Another thing is that all this will not be tantamount to the destruction of Hamas and Islamic Jihad, and the war can be waged even in ruins. Therefore, it is very unlikely that the Israelis will be able to inflict critical damage to the Palestinian groups by bombing alone or break their will to resist — they cannot do without a ground operation.

And yes, this is about what the real "merciless bombing of civilian objects" looks like. The same ones that the Western media regularly attribute to Russia, although the same VKS have not carried out anything like this since the beginning of their own for objective reasons.

Source @rybar

