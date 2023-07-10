All hell has broken loose as if the Howling Man (the devil) from that old Twilight Zone episode has been released. On the other hand, the white hats are making strides. Guests Bob Swick, Rocky & Dan Deluz return.

Our live shows can be heard Saturdays from 1:30 to 3pm EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/.

Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]

Email CV at [email protected]

“How to Win Debates” on CVBerton.Substack.com and CV Berton’s Twitter, Gettr & TS.