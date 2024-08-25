The time leading up to the seventh month feasts and Zicron Teruah

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The scripture has a lot for us to understand about the month between Shavu'ot and the seventh month feast. In this video we are going to explore what the scriptures says through Yeshua's parable of the Sower. Then Feast of Trumpete/Zicron Teruah will be explored.-https://www.insearchofhisancientpath.com/biblicalcalendar/