Nanotechnology-based Contamination found under Optical Microscopy Overview Part I: Nanomaterials and Transhumanism

Part I – Introduction to my work in investigating Nanotechnology-Assembled Microstructures found under Optical Microscopy and basics on Nano Metamaterials and the Transhumanism Agenda. Follow me and Support my Research of Microscopy Photography Investigations on Substack at https://unhackableanimal.substack.com/