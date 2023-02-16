What Is Causing The Teenage Mental Health Crisis? | The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Clay Travis dissects the root of the mental health crisis in teenagers. The CDC released a survey that details how 57 percent of high school-aged girls experienced persistent feelings of sadness and hopelessness in the past year.
Meanwhile, 30 percent seriously considered attempting suicide. Even though these statistics are lower for teenage boys, this data reflects a troubling mental health crisis infecting teenagers.
What is the cause of this crisis and what can be done about it? Clay Travis reflects on how woke culture, lockdowns, and social media factor into nihilism spreading amongst young people.
