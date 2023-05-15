BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Romans 8:13-16 - A Verse by Verse Study with Mike Gendron
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
7 views • 05/15/2023

According to God's Word Radio Program

Welcome to According to God's Word. A program in which we encourage looking to the Bible alone for all of what God says about Himself, what He expects of us, and most importantly, what He has done for us that we might spend eternity with Him.


Podcasts:

Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/romans-verse-by-verse-study/id1658634208

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0933WI2m0vOjK3GLic0naG

Amazon: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/72c701bd-bf71-4a96-b079-5b6834881669/romans-verse-by-verse-study


More about the Bible: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/bible

More about Catholicism: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/catholicism

Our website: https://www.reachingcatholics.org

Our main website: www.thebereancall.org

Store: store.thebereancall.org

Download our app: www.thebereancall.org/app

Sign up for our email updates: https://www.thebereancall.org/subscribe


