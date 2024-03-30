United Nations exposed - What's coming is pretty scary - We never DIE claims man who DIED 4 times

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
- The U.S. government spending billions on helping illegal immigrants
while rejecting their own citizens who are dying in the streets with
nowhere to go.
- At this point in time, things are looking pretty scary for what's coming.
- We Never Die
MUSIC:
Hold On to Memories - Disturbed
Mirrored - wil paranormal