"These vaccines are unlikely to "completely sterilize" a population." Professor Sir John Bell - SAGE

NonProfit Educational Fair Use Copyright Section 107 US

JON SNOW DUMB STRUCK!

I would like to draw your attention to the fact that Professor Sir John Bell, professor of medicine at Oxford University, and a part of the GAVI team - Sir John is a member of SAGE (Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies) and sits on the government’s vaccine task force that has negotiated the purchase of a handful of proposed vaccines to combat coronavirus - developing AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine, said in an interview with Jon Snow that "These vaccines are unlikely to completely sterilize a population. They are very likely to have an effect which works in a %, say 60 or 70%." Believe him, someone who has these levels of credentials doesn't misspeak without correcting himself.

The vaccine contains a spike protein called syncytin-1, vital for the formation of human placenta in women. It is also in the male sperm, Syncytin and its receptor are present in human gametes [Gametes are an organism's reproductive cells. They are also referred to as sex cells. Female gametes are called ova or egg cells, and male gametes are called sperm.] localization and temporal appearance is consistent with a possible role in fusion between female egg cells and sperm. If the vaccine works so that we form an immune response AGAINST the spike protein, we are also training the female body to attack syncytin-1, and in men which would cause the male sperm to not fuse with the female egg cells, which could lead to infertility in women and men of an unspecified duration.

On December 1, 2020, the ex-Pfizer head of respiratory research Dr. Michael Yeadon and the lung specialist and former head of the public health department Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg filed an application with the EMA, the European Medicine Agency responsible for EU-wide drug approval, for the immediate suspension of all SARS CoV 2 vaccine studies, in particular the BioNtech/Pfizer study on BNT162b (EudraCT number 2020-002641-42).

https://2020news.de/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Wodarg_Yeadon_EMA_Petition_Pfizer_Trial_FINAL_01DEC2020_EN_unsigned_with_Exhibits.pdf