Mob of Islamists roam Sheffield city center, attacking white Englishmen indiscriminately

Mobs of Islamists roam Sheffield city center, attacking white Englishmen indiscriminately.
UK authorities will provide $38 million in aid to protect mosques amid mass protests - Home Secretary Yvette Cooper
14% of the British population are immigrants today and the country is clearly a powder keg. Given current trajectories for birth rates, to keep the economy ticking the country will be over 50% immigrant in 50 years. This is not going to work. Britain will collapse first.