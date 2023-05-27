© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2i0vlhb4c9
0525 Nicole on Wayne Dupree Podcast
The former FBI Director, James Comey, used to work for Bridgewater, which is the CCP's biggest hedge fund partner and has made a lot of investments in communist China.
前联邦调查局局长詹姆斯-科米，他曾经为桥水公司工作，桥水公司是中共最大的，对冲基金的合作伙伴，他们在中共国内进行了大量的投资。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@waynedupreeshow
@nfscspeaks @nicole7749
@mosenglish @moschinese