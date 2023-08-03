Magician to Perform at Red Pill Expo: It's All an Illusion!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alex Iverson, award-winning close-up magician, will stun those attending the two VIP dinners at the Red Pill Expo to be held in Des Moines, Iowa on 2023 August 12-13. Nothing could be more appropriate at an event dedicated to dispelling the many real-world illusions that trick us into believing lies, and acting against our own best interests. Information about the Red Pill Expo at www.redpillexpo.org