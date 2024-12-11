🇸🇾🇸🇾 | WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT, BUT THE WORLD MUST KNOW WHAT IS HAPPENING IN SYRIA 🔞

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The so called Syrian "rebels" who just liberated Syria, beat and kick the body of a young man who they just killed as his mother holding his body
🔸 Reminder that along with Israel and ISIS, Hamas are one of the first to celebrate and congratulate the fall of Syria.
And to think the UK and USA are thinking of removing HTS from the terrorist list..
May Allah curse everyone who celebrate and support what happened to Syria and stands on the side of these "rebels"
