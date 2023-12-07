Why Does a Loving God Send People to Hell??? | Apologetics Video Shorts

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There are three important pieces to discuss here. First, why do people go to eternal punishment at all? Second...what is that punishment? And third: What happens if someone never had a chance to hear about Jesus, whose voluntary and perfect sacrifice is the only thing that can save us?
See the full post: https://chanceofwonder.com/why-would-a-loving-god-send-people-to-hell/
* Our newest book shows kids the Bible squares with science: https://ChanceOfWonder.com/u
* Connect with us: https://ChanceOfWonder.com/i
Apologetics with a Chance of Wonder...because your kids have legit questions. See more answers to tough questions, books, and more at the links above!