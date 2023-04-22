Daily Scripture (Revelation 19:7–9)

Bread & Water is essential for life. In both the physical (our body's need for food to survive) & in the spiritual (our spiritual need for Jesus to survive). So if you hunger & thirst for righteousness, please join us. We give you an #appetizer w/ a #VerseOfTheDay (#BibleVerse) from The #Bible #everyday.









Want to know more about us?





Our Belief PDF

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-ZOhC8LOMi_AMnb6B2dg3GDAmyqbNvCe/view?usp=sharing





Our Mission PDF

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1RqZG5yUjZrUiN2Ho3GYcZcvGX6ivo4gb/view?usp=sharing





LINKS TO FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/DailyBreadWater

Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/dailybreadwater

Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dailybreadwater

Harpazo Club - https://www.harpazo.club/-DailyBreadWater

Odysee - https://odysee.com/@DailyBreadWater:3

Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-2443214

Telegram - https://t.me/DailyBreadWater

Twitter - https://twitter.com/DailyBreadWater

Vimeo - https://vimeo.com/dailybreadwater

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@DailyBreadWater









Want to know how to read The Bible for yourself?





View our How To Read The Bible PDF

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gz3wAzc8e9x0A_oqcdH0-sv2shpkvo2A/view?usp=sharing





Here is Websites to read the Bible

https://www.biblegateway.com

http://biblehub.com

http://www.biblestudytools.com

http://www.openbible.info





You can also read The Bible on your smart phone, tablet, computer. Anything with an Android, Apple, Amazon app store.

Or Listen to Word Of Promise Audio Bible via our YouTube Playlist

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLH7lJ4jw8DbEYnPuLvEeX4X_t53zp0oIG





Here We Have A PDF Chart Breaking Down The Bible into Chapters Per Book, Verses Per Book, Verses Per Chapter

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1r3NSmL8rS8Z6u3iAN_R8ecj3UQey06ST/view?usp=sharing









Want to know how to Be Saved?





View our How To Be Saved PDF

https://drive.google.com/file/d/13mMtQvyuMzIOd_Dkmz8_UZ3HsDITIMAh/view?usp=sharing





Here's a PDF of the "ABC's Of Salvation"

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1KShAjmiVI8YHawDXpMf1t9ajl2ji2uuP/view?usp=sharing









Do you need prayer or have praise report?





To Request Prayer and/or Share A Praise Report

E-Mail us at [email protected]

or

Leave a comment or message on one of our Social Media pages





Here's a PDF of our prayer or have praise report page

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1lUNtZTLK1cSi-iKRumXTLXW9Ols74EgR/view?usp=sharing













#Amen, #antichrist, #Apocalypse, #Appetizer, #beastsystem, #Believe, #Bible, #BibleProphecy, #BibleStudy, #BibleVerse, #BibleVerseOfTheDay, #Blessed, #Blood, #Bread, #BreadOfLife, #Cast, #Christ, #Christian, #Christianity, #Church, #Cross, #Daily, #Debut, #EndTimes, #Everyday, #Facebook, #FacebookLIVE, #Faith, #God, #GodIsGood, #GodsWord, #Gospel, #Grace, #Heaven, #Heal, #HolyGhost, #HolySpirit, #Hope, #Imminent, #Inspiration, #Israel, #Jesus, #JesusIsComing, #JesusIsComingSoon, #JesusIsLord, #JesusLovesYou, #JesusIsKing, #JesusSaves, #LastDays, #Life, #LIVE, #LIVEStream, #LivingWater, #Lord, #Lost, #LostLovedOnes, #Love, #Maranatha, #MarkOfTheBeast, #Mercy, #Microsoft, #Motivation, #Office, #Paradise, #Peace, #PowerPoint, #Praise, #PraiseReport, #Pray, #Prayer, #Presentation, #Prophecy, #Quotes, #Rapture, #RaptureReady, #Repent, #Request, #Restream, #Revelation, #Rumble, #Salvation, #ScreenCast, #Scripture, #SecondComing, #Slide, #SlideShow, #SocialMedia, #Soon, #SpiritualWarfare, #Stream, #StreamCast, #StreamYard, #Sunday, #Testimony, #Testimonies, #Thankful, #Tribulation, #Truth, #Twitter, #Verse, #VerseOfTheDay, #Video, #VideoPad, #Vimeo, #Water, #WakeUp, #WordOfGod, #Worship, #Yeshua, #YouTube, #YouTubeLIVE,