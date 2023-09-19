Clashes between protesters and police began in Yerevan, Armenia - the crowd is trying to Break through the cordon in Front of the Parliament building

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Clashes between protesters and police began in Yerevan (Armenia's Capital), the crowd is trying to break through the cordon in front of the parliament building.
Police used stun grenades at protests in Yerevan - RIA Novosti
Karabakh Ombudsman reports 25 dead as a result of shelling by Azerbaijani military in NKR.
Azerbaijan Armenia.
GPS Jamming around Nagorno-Karabakh, airspace has been totally closed over a large area.