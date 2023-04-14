BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Save America, Save 30% on Your Taxes for 10 Years? #EndWEF
#5Slampig
100 views • 04/14/2023

Internet provider &/or my devices were blocking me from uploading on Brighteon ... My 2 most recent videos not here on this channel, are here: https://rumble.com/user/SvenVonErick ... I am doing good from knowledge learned from having DoD Monsanto Chinese Spy Father being born near river that caught fire in Ohio in 1960s: https://rumble.com/v2a28cu-pedophile-rothschild-run-police-union-and-un-enemies-list-retaliation.html I am no longer have a Felony Arrest Warrant issued for me after the Chinese Run Court System FBI https://rumble.com/v21opbm-does-dhs-spy-on-and-rip-you-off-for-rothschild-bankers-in-china.html


https://judicialmisconduct.blogspot.com/2023/04/10-years-in-prison-for-making-fun-of.html

Proof of nearly being felony arrested & spending the rest of my life in prison was Deep State Retaliation for Free Speech & Blowing the Whistle: https://judicialmisconduct.blogspot.com/2023/02/body-text-emailed-to-new-hampshire.html


Prison for talking about George Soros? How far will WEF go F'ing US Over?


Vincent James of Red Elephants breaks it down: https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/110113268757618214

 https://rumble.com/v2a28cu-pedophile-rothschild-run-police-union-and-un-enemies-list-retaliation.html Relevant links: https://judicialmisconduct.blogspot.com/2023/02/body-text-emailed-to-new-hampshire.html Katherine Austin Fitts video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/D6D5aifzWACR/


https://www.bitchute.com/video/QIeVu5G6TNid/


https://www.brighteon.com/channels/expatworldnews


Picture w/ my Lithuania Lingerie Model Ex-Wife: https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/109404415498780947


https://rumble.com/vzlecc-the-conspiracy.html


Felony Arrest Warrant issued for me for Felony Forgery for this: https://rumble.com/v21opbm-does-dhs-spy-on-and-rip-you-off-for-rothschild-bankers-in-china.html


Steven G. Erickson, 215 S. Broadway Suite 217, Salem, NH 03079 USA


Cell # if I am still alive, not whats app, Eight Six Zero 574 0695, texts best first. & who are you, & what do you want? Donations for Potential Prison Commissary &/or to get word out, &/or for media project &/or help in setting up Peoples Grand Juries Common Law to go after perps, gladly accepted, checks & money orders.


#Resist #ArrestSusanRice #StopTheBS #HangTheGreens #MeToo #WBNemesis #USConstitutionParty #NoPedoJoe #Restore45 #TheStarkRavingViking More videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/expatworldnews

