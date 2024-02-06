Shannon Boschy and Sandy Glaze discuss current state of affairs in Canada

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The state of affairs in many aspects of life is deteriorating rapidly in Canada. Shannon and Sandy offer a deeper perspective and understanding of what is happening.
Canadian Weekly Gender Wars Report:
https://www.youtube.com/@canadiangenderwarsreport
Visit Sandy at https://sandyglazecoach.com
Email me at: [email protected]
FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/people/Sandy-Glaze/100011325213448/
You Tube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZKIyVqb9VP7tylWcYAxLCA
Telegram: https://t.me/sandyglazecoach
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/15MfcNcW9pLe/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/EndnLoneliness
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sandyglaze
To purchase a digital copy of Ending Global Loneliness; Finding Purpose, Love & Dynamic Relationships or Source Guide for Parent to Protect Children go to https://sandyglazecoach.com/the-book/
#consciousness #reclaimyourdivinepotential #sandyglaze #freedom