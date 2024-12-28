Coming Out Of Egypt Part 2 #Prophecy | #Testimonies | #warning #Faithful | #faithtested #Obedience

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Coming out of Egypt part 2 testimony, prophecy warning, other
testimonies about the death of my Mom and God warns me. He warns me
about multiple things in advance. This all tested my faith. I grew
closer to God through these experiences.
I pray this all encourages you all! :) All glory to God!!
