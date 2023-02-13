Shockwaves: Cuomo Slams Biden Over Border Crisis & Says 'Southern States Were Right'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trending Politics reports, former Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) criticized President Joe Biden on Wednesday over the ongoing U.S.-Mexico border crisis. His podcast "As a Matter of Fact..." stated that Biden made a mistake by altering border policy without considering the potential consequences.