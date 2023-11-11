NIGHT SHADOWS 11102023 -- End of Days and the Destabilization of America/Babylon

More warnings from Government concerning possible terrorist activity in America/Babylon, first the FBI and now the DOD has issued a new warning. So it appears that things could get a bit dicey if we have such activity here and of course that would be the final destabilization of America along with an invasion would bring the UN invasion and martial law - so heads up where ever you drive including your home front - be on the alert for any strange behavior and stay away from crowds of any size, and more...will try again to get a show up...

Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:

Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member at $9.95 per month: http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241

Get FREQUENCY ebooks, 2 monthly 40-page PDF magazines, daily news and MUCH MORE!!

Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317

BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runtysrant

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940

The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv

THE LOCKSMITH by Stewart Best just $24.95: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=X49LZKR8K6LAE

FREE!! DARKLIGHT : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view

Substack: https://stewartcbest.substack.com https://larrywtaylor.substack.com/