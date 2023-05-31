© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ex-FDA Exec. & Current Head of the Natural Products Association on How the FDA Targeted NAC in 2020
"It was approved as a drug in the 60's...30-some-odd years of safety. In 2020 they told us 'nope not allowed anymore'...There were some thoughts because there were trials looking at NAC for COVID...that's completely 'tin foil hat' but that was one theory."
Source: ChiefNerd
Full Podcast: https://youtu.be/m3bHEhx9OHs