362) Falso contágio – Doenças algorítmicas

Fonte – Canal Psinergy; April 16, 2024.
Dear red pilled lass about detoxing: https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.ADC765A4-4624-4629-AE0F-093333DDA516:9
Lista de vídeos da Sabrina D. Wallace:
339) Apocalipse Zumbi Transhumanista - A doença X (xenomorfo): https://www.brighteon.com/watch/805231c4-f967-4fb3-9e4f-bdcad5eb9da8?index=39
353) Aumentação Humana — Problema, Reacção, Solução: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/805231c4-f967-4fb3-9e4f-bdcad5eb9da8?index=50
358) Sabrina Wallace — "Bomba" oscilatória de Neutrinos: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/805231c4-f967-4fb3-9e4f-bdcad5eb9da8?index=53
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal