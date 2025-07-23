BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
My Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne
Ozzy Osbourne passed away on July 22, 2025, at age 76, surrounded by family. The cause wasn't disclosed, but he battled Parkinson's since 2019, plus spinal injuries from a 2019 fall and prior accidents. As the "Prince of Darkness," he fronted Black Sabbath, pioneering heavy metal with hits like "Paranoid" and "Iron Man." His solo career yielded classics like "Crazy Train," wild antics (e.g., bat-biting), and reality TV fame via The Osbournes. He sold 100M+ albums, won Grammys, and was twice inducted into the Rock Hall. RIP legend.

