EXHIBIT F: World Government '26?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In a paper published in June, the Stimson Center has proposed 2026 as the date for an Article 109 United Nations Charter Review Conference—meant to serve as a constitutional convention for the UN.
SOURCES
STIMSON RECOMMENDS AN ARTICLE 109 UN CHARTER REVIEW CONFERENCE FOR 2026
Richard Ponzio, Nudhara Yusuf, Muznah Siddiqui, and Joris Larik, 2023, Global Governance Innovation Report 2023. The Stimson Center, Washington, D.C., USA.
Copyright © June 2023, The Stimson Center
ggin.stimson.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/GGIR_2023_6.19.23_V5.pdf
WORLD CHARTER SIGNED (1945)
<catalog.archives.gov/id/39068>
208.UN.161
<youtu.be/Yo4Ilv1i01M>
Ellen Laipson: Security, Justice, and Global Governance (2015)
youtu.be/VA6vzwi_FMM
Report of the Commission on Global Security, Justice & Governance
https://www.stimson.org/2015/report-commission-global-security-justice-governance/
THE REPORT REPRINTED BY GLOBAL POLICY JOURNAL (2015)
web.archive.org/web/20200709221741/https://www.globalpolicyjournal.com/sites/default/files/
GLOBAL POLICY BOARD MEMBERS
https://www.globalpolicyjournal.com/editorial-board/dani-rodrik
BIS: BANKS WILL HAVE TOTAL CONTROL OVER YOUR CBDC (2020)
youtu.be/9FM4Fu2ujDE?si=hyUr_7-kVmvgsX6c
"A [NEW] WORLD ORDER": Global South Experts Turn the Tables
stimson.org/2023/a-new-world-order-what-why-and-how
STIMSON/DOHA REITERATE CALL FOR ARTICLE 109 CONFERENCE IN 2026
Richard Ponzio, Nudhara Yusuf, Freddie Mallinson, and
Mohammed Shahrukh, 2023, Future of International
Cooperation Report 2023. The Stimson Center, Doha
Forum, and Global Institute for Strategic Research,
Washington, D.C., USA and Doha, Qatar.
stimson.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/Future-of-International-Cooperation-Report.pdf
LOPEZ-CLAROS SPEAKS AT WEF (2013)
youtu.be/F6Y8pTGvjmQ
LOPEZ-CLAROS BIO
weforum.org/agenda/authors/augusto-lopez-claros
CONFERENCE OF CHIEF JUSTICES OF THE WORLD
youtu.be/JrtgUQ778qssi=vRpPpyV-bxCM3h7R
LOPEZ-CLAROS SPEAKS AT GLOBALIST CONFERENCE IN INDIA (2022)
<youtu.be/A12v_KmkUkc>
<//drive.google.com/file/d/19moCEfiz3PcVWuPDKpbh1lYNou5VkxFV/>
CUNCR POSTERS CALLING FOR ARTICLE 109 CONFERENCE
<pbs.twimg.com/media/FihPYIzX0AI_KI1.jpg>
<pbs.twimg.com/media/Fi_1aSaWABIoB2Q.jpg>
BRITISH NEWSREEL ON UN CHARTER (1945)
youtu.be/U3cGnbCEb-w?si=O1LMk4mp3dCvLOmY
TEXT OF ARTICLE 109 (p. 438)
legal.un.org/repertory/art108_109/english/rep_supp1_vol2_art108_109.pdf
G20/INDIA PAPER (2023)
orfonline.org/research/enhancing-the-legitimacy-of-multilateralism-two-innovative-proposals-for-the-un/
A NEW WORLD ORDER: MODI
thenfapost.com/2022/04/29/a-new-world-order-is-forming-and-india-must-seize-this-opportunity-narendra-modi/
PM MODI: 'LIKE WORLD WAR 2, COVID CREATING NEW WORLD ORDER' (2023)
timesofindia.indiatimes.com/videos/toi-original/pm-modi-like-world-war-2-covid-creating-new-world-order-indias-role-is-/videoshow/102738806.cms
US PATENT 5003186 FOR MITIGATING GLOBAL WARMING (1991)
patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/4e/48/c7/1749609eefd47b/US5003186.pdf
With music by aiva.ai