EXHIBIT F: World Government '26?
68 views • 09/26/2023

In a paper published in June, the Stimson Center has proposed 2026 as the date for an Article 109 United Nations Charter Review Conference—meant to serve as a constitutional convention for the UN.



SOURCES



STIMSON RECOMMENDS AN ARTICLE 109 UN CHARTER REVIEW CONFERENCE FOR 2026


Richard Ponzio, Nudhara Yusuf, Muznah Siddiqui, and Joris Larik, 2023, Global Governance Innovation Report 2023. The Stimson Center, Washington, D.C., USA.

Copyright © June 2023, The Stimson Center


ggin.stimson.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/GGIR_2023_6.19.23_V5.pdf



WORLD CHARTER SIGNED (1945)


<catalog.archives.gov/id/39068>

208.UN.161

<youtu.be/Yo4Ilv1i01M>



Ellen Laipson: Security, Justice, and Global Governance (2015)


youtu.be/VA6vzwi_FMM



Report of the Commission on Global Security, Justice & Governance


https://www.stimson.org/2015/report-commission-global-security-justice-governance/



THE REPORT REPRINTED BY GLOBAL POLICY JOURNAL (2015)


web.archive.org/web/20200709221741/https://www.globalpolicyjournal.com/sites/default/files/



GLOBAL POLICY BOARD MEMBERS


https://www.globalpolicyjournal.com/editorial-board/dani-rodrik



BIS: BANKS WILL HAVE TOTAL CONTROL OVER YOUR CBDC (2020)


youtu.be/9FM4Fu2ujDE?si=hyUr_7-kVmvgsX6c



"A [NEW] WORLD ORDER": Global South Experts Turn the Tables


stimson.org/2023/a-new-world-order-what-why-and-how



STIMSON/DOHA REITERATE CALL FOR ARTICLE 109 CONFERENCE IN 2026


Richard Ponzio, Nudhara Yusuf, Freddie Mallinson, and

Mohammed Shahrukh, 2023, Future of International

Cooperation Report 2023. The Stimson Center, Doha

Forum, and Global Institute for Strategic Research,

Washington, D.C., USA and Doha, Qatar.


stimson.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/Future-of-International-Cooperation-Report.pdf



LOPEZ-CLAROS SPEAKS AT WEF (2013)


youtu.be/F6Y8pTGvjmQ



LOPEZ-CLAROS BIO


weforum.org/agenda/authors/augusto-lopez-claros



CONFERENCE OF CHIEF JUSTICES OF THE WORLD


youtu.be/JrtgUQ778qssi=vRpPpyV-bxCM3h7R



LOPEZ-CLAROS SPEAKS AT GLOBALIST CONFERENCE IN INDIA (2022)


<youtu.be/A12v_KmkUkc>


<//drive.google.com/file/d/19moCEfiz3PcVWuPDKpbh1lYNou5VkxFV/>



CUNCR POSTERS CALLING FOR ARTICLE 109 CONFERENCE


<pbs.twimg.com/media/FihPYIzX0AI_KI1.jpg>


<pbs.twimg.com/media/Fi_1aSaWABIoB2Q.jpg>



BRITISH NEWSREEL ON UN CHARTER (1945)


youtu.be/U3cGnbCEb-w?si=O1LMk4mp3dCvLOmY



TEXT OF ARTICLE 109 (p. 438)


legal.un.org/repertory/art108_109/english/rep_supp1_vol2_art108_109.pdf



G20/INDIA PAPER (2023)


orfonline.org/research/enhancing-the-legitimacy-of-multilateralism-two-innovative-proposals-for-the-un/



A NEW WORLD ORDER: MODI


thenfapost.com/2022/04/29/a-new-world-order-is-forming-and-india-must-seize-this-opportunity-narendra-modi/



PM MODI: 'LIKE WORLD WAR 2, COVID CREATING NEW WORLD ORDER' (2023)


timesofindia.indiatimes.com/videos/toi-original/pm-modi-like-world-war-2-covid-creating-new-world-order-indias-role-is-/videoshow/102738806.cms



US PATENT 5003186 FOR MITIGATING GLOBAL WARMING (1991)


patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/4e/48/c7/1749609eefd47b/US5003186.pdf



With music by aiva.ai


Keywords
deep stateqanonundonald trumpnew world orderunited nationsworld governmentglobal governanceun charterworld federalismworld federalist
