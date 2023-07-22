Hungcao | Running for State Senate | Best Political Ad of the Season

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hungcao |
’America my country our country’
‘America saved my life.’
I graduated from the United States Naval Academy.
With 25 years of service in Navy Special Operations combat in Iraq Afghanistan and Somalia, but now our country has taken a dark turn.
I’m Hungcao and I'm running for Senate and I approve this message because I'm not done fighting for us.
Published by Planet Zedta
July 19 | 2023
The Best Political Ad of the Season Has Just Been Released
Really Good