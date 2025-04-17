Hip-Hop Psalms 1

Blessed by the Roots

[Intro]

Yeah, listen up, let’s vibe to this beat,

Got something to say, let it move your feet.



[Verse 1]

Blessed is the man who walks not in the way,

Of the wicked, he’s got a brand new play.

Standing firm, on the righteous path,

Meditating on the Word, you feel the aftermath.

Like a tree planted by the river side,

Roots run deep, got that strength and pride.

Seasons may change, but he’ll stay green,

Fruit in his life, you know what I mean.



[Chorus]

Blessed, not stressed, living life right,

Walking in the light, shining so bright.

Psalm 1 got me feeling so alive,

With the wisdom inside, it’s how I strive.



[Verse 2]

Wicked are like chaff, blown away by the wind,

No roots to hold on, where do they begin?

Caught in the folly, but I’m staying wise,

Foundations so solid, no need for disguise.

The Lord knows the way of the righteous crew,

While the path of the wicked just fades from view.

Stay true to your heart, let the Spirit lead,

In a world full of chaos, plant that seed.



[Chorus]

Blessed, not stressed, living life right,

Walking in the light, shining so bright.

Psalm 1 got me feeling so alive,

With the wisdom inside, it’s how I strive.



[Bridge]

Chillin’ with the Word, feeling so blessed,

In the rhythm of life, you know I’m at my best.

Every verse I spit, it’s like a prayer in motion,

Faith in my heart, grounded like the ocean.



[Verse 3]

So if you’re feeling lost, come and take a seat,

Join me on this journey, let’s feel the heat.

Life’s a blessing, keep your head held high,

With faith like a tree, we’ll reach for the sky.

So take that path of joy and peace,

In the garden of grace, let your soul increase.



[Chorus]

Blessed, not stressed, living life right,

Walking in the light, shining so bright.

Psalm 1 got me feeling so alive,

With the wisdom inside, it’s how I strive.



[Outro]

Yeah, this is life, blessed by the roots,

Stayin’ true to myself, yeah, that’s the truth.

Psalm 1, got the blueprint in hand,

Living out the Word, you know we take a stand.

© 2025 David Paxton, The Hidden Day