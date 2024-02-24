Charlie Spiering: Kamala Harris Is a Liability to the Democrat Party

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREITBART | Charlie Spiering, author of the new book "Amateur Hour: Kamala Harris in the White House," stated that both sides of the aisle now view Kamala Harris as a political liability for the left.