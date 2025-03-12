Schalk Dormehl: Corruption, Personal Sovereignty, and Opportunity in South Africa

Please welcome my thoughtful and thought-provoking friend, Schalk Dormehl. Schalk is an aspiring polymath and a fellow lover of liberty and action-based philosophy.

We jam on the past, present, and future political landscape of South Africa, personal sovereignty (one of my favorites), and civic responsibility in today's world. Lastly, we touch on entrepreneurship, crypto, and AI in the context of South Africa and on the global stage.

💬 Schalk Dormehl Quotes From the Episode

"Like you own yourself, you own the things that you make, you own the things that you trade the things you make with. Other people are not allowed to just randomly harm you, and you aren't allowed to just randomly harm other people."

Schalk Dormehl on personal sovereignty and individual rights.

"The ANC has been an exceptionally negligent and poor steward of South Africa. The results have been massive amounts of unemployment and essentially the type of scenery that one would imagine when you read Atlas Shrugged."

Schalk Dormehl on how the ANC's mismanagement of South Africa is comparable to the dystopian society in Atlas Shrugged.

"And the irony is if you look at the African countries, the corrupt countries that had communism did better than the non-corrupt countries that had communism. You can buy your way out of ridiculous rules in one system, but you can't buy your way out of the rules in another system."

Schalk Dormehl on corruption and communism.









🔗 Additional Resources

Free Market Foundation: https://freemarketfoundation.com/get-involved/#fund-freedom

Sakeliga: https://donate.sakeliga.co.za/en/

The History of Southern Africa: Every Year - YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G4-55NyvmNg&t=0s

Schalk Dormehl on X: https://x.com/schalkdormehl

Schalk Dormehl on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/schalkdormehl/

SwiftCom: https://swiftcom.app





📝 Show Notes

00:32 - Kicking Off with Schalk Dormehl

01:40 - The ANC’s Grip on South Africa: Politics Since 1995

03:44 - Johannesburg’s Fall from Glory: Economic Decline and De-Industrialization

04:38 - Blame Game Politics: How the ANC Uses Scapegoating to Stay in Power

06:02 - Race, Policy, and Power: South Africa’s Complex Political Landscape

10:54 - Land Seizures and Economic Fallout: The Truth About Expropriation Without Compensation

19:01 - Elon Musk vs. South African Bureaucracy: How BEE Laws Have Impacted Starlink

24:02 - The Death of Civic Responsibility: Why South Africa and Many Other Countries Struggle with Accountability

31:21 - When Communities Take Charge: Grassroots Resistance Against Riots

32:36 - The Mystery of the Power Grid: How South Africa’s Electricity Crisis Stabilized

49:21 - The Brain Drain: The Cost of Losing Skilled Professionals

1:08:12 - A Silver Lining for South Africa? How Government Fractures Could Lead to Change





