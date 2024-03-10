Origin of Freemasonry Pt 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
King Herod's 'Mysterious Force' was designed to destroy Christianity. We continue this fascinating 'possible' origin of Freemasonry.
Follow along: https://www.ageoflaodicea.com/origin-of-freemasonry/
3 Part series
This paper is based on the evidence, record, and 'History' provided by the document of GS Lawrence- Dissipation of the Darkness- History of the Origin of Freemasonry.
This paper is a power point presentation of what is in this 'History', and what I have learned about the History of Freemasonry.