Beyond The Cover | The ESG Agenda

Does it make sense to make investment decisions based on woke environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards, as opposed to doing what is in the best interests of the investors? It does, if the purpose is not to make a profit but to remake America. In this episode of Beyond the Cover, host Gary Benoit interviews senior editor William F. Jasper about ESG policies in such areas as transgenderism and climate change, and how those policies are unraveling the nation’s social and economic fabric — by design. Mr. Jasper is the author of the cover-story article “Biden’s ESG Agenda” in the April 24, 2023 issue of The New American.





