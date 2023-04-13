BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Beyond The Cover | The ESG Agenda
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
Follow
38 views • 04/13/2023

Does it make sense to make investment decisions based on woke environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards, as opposed to doing what is in the best interests of the investors? It does, if the purpose is not to make a profit but to remake America. In this episode of Beyond the Cover, host Gary Benoit interviews senior editor William F. Jasper about ESG policies in such areas as transgenderism and climate change, and how those policies are  unraveling the nation’s social and economic fabric — by design. Mr. Jasper is the author of the cover-story article “Biden’s ESG Agenda” in the April 24, 2023 issue of The New American.


To subscribe to The New American, visit TheNewAmerican.com/Subscribe/


To read William F. Jasper’s cover-story article “Biden’s ESG Agenda” in the April 24, 2023 issue of The New American, visit https://thenewamerican.com/print/bidens-esg-agenda/

