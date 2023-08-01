NWO Stooge Biden Bans Modern Civilization

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On the heels of the Covid Ruse, NWO stooge Joe Biden is now coming for every major modern appliance that makes the American dream tick. Climate change is now openly the trojan horse that the boomer class of technocrats are utilizing to usher in their nightmare totalitarian scenario. As lie upon lie is hammered into the public consciousness.