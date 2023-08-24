BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Russian President addresses a message - 15th BRICS Summit on a Fair World Order and the Bad Influence of Neo-Colonialism
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
37 views • 08/24/2023

Russian president addresses a message to the 15th BRICS Summit on a fair world order and the bad influence of neo-colonialism:


- We all stand united for the establishment of a multipolar world order... This includes the sovereign rights of nations and respect for the rights of each nation... We firmly-oppose any form of hegemony, especially that propagated by certain nations based on claims of exceptionalism, which perpetuates a new era of colonialism.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
