According to Military Correspondent Yevgeny Lisitsyn, Ukrainian Units areTtrying to Occupy Fortified areas of Russian Forces on the heights and to Dislodge Russian Troops from Forested Areas

According to military correspondent Yevgeny Lisitsyn, Ukrainian units are trying to occupy fortified areas of Russian forces on the heights and to dislodge Russian troops from forested areas.
However, the Russian Armed Forces are repelling all attacks, the AFU is suffering losses, with several Ukrainian servicemen surrendering as prisoners. Artillery is working en masse on both sides.