Joe Biden’s nonchalant attitude around border protection about to ‘bite him in the behind’

Filmmaker Ami Horowitz says Joe Biden’s lack of interest in protecting US borders is about to “bite him in the behind,” with the upcoming 2024 presidential election. Mr Horowitz’s comments come as a former chief of US border control, Raul Ortiz, revealed he’s never had a single conversation with the sitting US president. “This is the doubling down of the administration on a failed policy that’s not only a failed policy for the country but is going to bite him in the behind,” Mr Horowitz told Sky News Australia host Rita Panahi in response. “This is one of the most important issues in this election. “Yet even though he knows that, even though all the polls are telling him that, for some bizarre reason he keeps doubling down on this insanity.”







Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates





Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:

https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html