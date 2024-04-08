© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Driving in Gaza - from southern Gaza Rafah to central Gaza - Israel Gaza War April 1st
ريهام العماوي
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1tXDWmsVZec&t
شوارع غزة من جنوب غزة رفح للوسط غزة لنصيرات يارب افرجها علينا
April 1 2024
The streets of Gaza from southern Gaza, Rafah to central Gaza, to Nuseirat. O Lord, grant us relief