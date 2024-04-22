Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for April 22, 2024

Quo Vadis





Here is Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for April 22:





Dear children, give Me your hands and I will conduct you along the path of holiness.





Do not lose your hope.





God is in control of everything. Trust ye in Him who sees the hidden and knows you by name.





You live in the time worse than the time of the Flood and the moment has come for your return.





Turn away from the world, for you are a belonging of the Lord and you must follow and serve only Him.





You are in My Immaculate Heart and you must fear nothing.





Listen to Me.





You have freedom, but the best thing is to do the Will of God.





Be attentive so as not to be deceived.





You live in the time of the spiritual confusion and only the truth will be your weapon of defence against the enemies of God.





Do not throw ye away the blessings ye have received in your continuous encounters with My Son Jesus.





Do not reject the blessings received in the Sacraments, the true channels of the Saving Action of My Son Jesus in your lives.





Courage!





Tomorrow will be better for the just.





Onward along the path I have pointed out to you!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady Queen of Peace gave a similar message to Pedro on June 20, 2020.





That message follows here:





Dear children, open your hearts and accept the Love of My Son Jesus.





Be men and women of faith and testify everywhere that you are the Lord’s Possession.





You are living in a time worse than the time of the Flood and the moment has come for your return.





Do not leave for tomorrow what you can do today.





God is making haste.





Give the best of yourselves and take My Appeals to the world.





Only through the truth will humanity be healed spiritually.





Days will come when the truth will be present in few places.





Many chosen to defend the truth will retreat and embrace what is false.





I am your Sorrowful Mother and I suffer over what comes to you.





Pray.

Pray.

Pray.





Do not stray from the path that I have pointed out to you.





Onward in defense of the truth.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





